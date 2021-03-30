dentsu X India wins media duties for Roca Parryware

Speaking on the association, KE Ranganathan, managing director, Roca Parryware said, “Our company is back to healthy double digit revenue growth since October, 2020. Looking into the year ahead, there is huge optimism to sustain and grow even higher. To drive this growth momentum we are embarking on a focused brand campaign through mass media for our power brands - Roca and Parryware. While these two brands enjoy high brand recall among our customers, it is important for us to continue to stay on top-of-the-mind and embed relevant brand attributes. With this agenda we looked towards dentsu X for a solution. We were impressed by their understanding of our target audience and the bathroom space. Their proprietary tools and strategy will help us optimise each platform and enhance our reach. We are excited to work with dentsu X and develop innovative new media plans.”