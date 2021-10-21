dentsuMB bags the mandate for the branded portfolio of WayCool Food

The account will be serviced from the agency’s Chennai office.
For the record, WayCool Foods has launched a range of branded food products across its portfolio of staples, dairy products and fresh produce. Formed with the vision ‘to be the most efficient, impactful and sustainable agri-commerce platform’, the company has seen unprecedented growth and is set to expand its reach to domestic as well as select international markets. The company has initiated this in response to the demand from consumers for branded staples and food products, which grew particularly during Covid. This has further resulted in a number of retailers switching from loosely sold products to packed and branded ones. WayCool Foods intends to use its direct sourcing advantage, as well as its network of state-of-the-art processing and distribution facilities, to ensure quality, consistency and availability across retail stores in its target markets for its range of branded products.
As per the mandate, dentsuMB will be responsible for managing the brand strategy and developing creative solutions across the brand portfolio.
It is pertinent to note here that dentsuMB India was first awarded the dairy products mandate of WayCool Foods in 2020. On the back of the stellar work created by the agency, the company has now appointed dentsuMB as the lead communication partner for its’s portfolio of consumer brands.
Karthik Jayaraman, chief executive officer and co-founder, WayCool Foods & Products said, "WayCool, being a purpose-driven organization, works across the food supply chain from Soil -to-Sale. Our consumer brands basket is designed around daily meal consumption habits to make home cooking easy, convenient, and magical. dentsuMB has been helping us reach and engage better with our target audience. Its global market intelligence is invaluable to us, and we will continue to strengthen this relationship to serve the Indian consumer globally.”
Indrajeet Mookherjee, managing partner, dentsuMB India added, “The most rewarding part of our business is when the client acknowledges its agency partner with an additional mandate. We are truly humbled and honoured to have been chosen as the lead agency for WayCool Foods to build its portfolio of brands in India and abroad.”
Priya CM, AVP, dentsuMB, Chennai commented, “Home cooking is even more important today with the current situation we are in and WayCool as a brand is synonymous with quality and high standards. We are happy to have grown this partnership and look forward to building the brand as it looks to enter new categories and new geographies.”