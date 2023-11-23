Dentsu's Merkle B2B and Posterscope India launch 3D anamorphic campaign 'Lenovo-F1'

The campaign aims to elevate the brand's perception as a solutions and services provider by targeting IT decision-makers and tech optimists who are Formula 1 fans.
Merkle B2B, dentsu’s B2B marketing agency, in partnership with Posterscope India, has launched a 3D anamorphic campaign for Lenovo that once again positions the brand as a global leader in technology and innovation. Titled, ‘Lenovo-F1®’, the campaign aimed to elevate the brand's perception as a solutions and services provider by targeting IT decision-makers and tech optimists who are Formula 1 fans.
Posterscope India, dentsu India's Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency, has used exclusive and personalised digital screens at prominent advertising locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore airports. These cities are major tech and business hubs, making them ideal for reaching the target audience and the campaign's perfect choice.
The 'Lenovo F1' campaign used 3D anamorphic billboards to create eye-catching displays that grabbed viewers' attention and made a strong impact. These visuals showcased the brand's dedication to advanced technology and reinforced its position as a leader in innovation. Running from September 15 to October 10, 2023, this impressive campaign provided an opportunity for the brand to leave a lasting impression and emphasize its message of technological innovation.
Merkle B2B is the official agency for Lenovo, responsible for managing strategy, planning, and purchasing, with a particular emphasis on combining data, assessing performance, and utilising paid media.
Commenting on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing director, Posterscope India said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Lenovo F1 campaign, highlighting the brand's unwavering dedication to innovation while establishing a fresh standard for imaginative and strategic outdoor advertising. Through this campaign, our goal is to inspire individuals to effortlessly forge, unite, and cooperate in an increasingly digitalized world."
Anubhav Tyagi, client partner, Merkle B2B India commented, “This activation perfectly aligns with our network's core values of forward-thinking and innovation. What makes this even more special is the innovative technology that has been used to highlight the collaboration of two brands — Lenovo and F1, both of which are at the forefront of technology and innovation!”