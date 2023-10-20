DeshKiRaunak launched by Kajaria Ply and Laminates to celebrate Navratri

The campaign is executed and managed by SocioStreet Advertising.
Kajaria Ply and Laminates has recently launched ‘Desh ki Raunak’ to capture the beauty and diversity that exists in the celebration of Indian festivals. It shows the grandeur of Navratri through the exhibition of the multiple forms it takes across the country.
The focal point of the campaign is the brand’s collaboration with influencers from across the country. Popular social media influencers included in the campaign will be creating and sharing videos of unique festivities from their specific region, which will be featured on the brand’s social media accounts.
The ad campaign shows how Navratri is celebrated across the country, and each form has a distinctive beauty of its own, be it Garba in the West, Pujo in the East, Dasara in the South, or Ramleela in the North.
Speaking on the release of the campaign, Shyam Shekhawat, COO of Kajaria Ply and Laminates, said, “At Kajaria Ply and Laminates we view the diversity and differences in the country as strengths. With this campaign, we wanted to show the magnificence of Indian culture and the beauty existing in our differences.”