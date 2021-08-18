DesignAnswers wins the design and content mandate for BIAL

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), names DesignAnswers as its new design and content partners for the next three years after winning a multi-agency pitch.
Founded in 2016, the agency is known for its strategic expertise and design consultancy and partners with businesses to meet their marketing requirements both online and offline. In a short span of 5 years, they have successfully established themselves as an agency of repute with clients like - American Express, Taj Hotels, Dr. Reddy's, Halonix Technologies, Kimberly Clark, Tata Smartfoodz, Wingreens Farms to name a few.
DesignAnswers has a multi-disciplinary team of 25+ people who together bring ideas to life. The agency believes in the power of collaboration and influencing the future through design thinking, content, digital experiences and communication.
Speaking about the new partnership, Shalini Rao, chief marketing officer, BIAL said “We were looking for a partner who understands the BIAL brand, as well as the objectives behind our communication strategy. We are happy to partner with Design Answers, who will collaborate with other partner agencies to deliver our brand communication through insightful content creation”.
Hitesh Nigam, co-founder DesignAnswers added “Known for their digitally advanced and innovative strategic and marketing approach, it’s a great privilege to be part of the BIAL family.”
“Working with a team that is futuristic and adopts design thinking at the centre of everything they do is a designers delight and we look forward to leveraging our expertise and experience in loyalty, digital and content marketing in the years to come”. – Praneeta Kumar Shringi, Co-Founder DesignAnswers.