Dettol appoints 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Dettol, a leading germ protection brand has announced cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni - as the brand ambassador for its Dettol soaps, bodywash & handwash range.

To mark the beginning of this partnership – Dettol Icy cool is releasing the first TVC in a series - set on the sidelines of a cricket match, the film follows a teenage boy, padded up and moments away from stepping onto the field. With the stakes sky-high, nerves begin to take over. Looking to his idol — MS Dhoni — for reassurance, he wonders: “How does Captain Cool stay so cool?” In a playful twist, Dhoni steps out of a poster and offers Dettol Icy Cool as a solution. With intense cooling~ and trusted germ protection*, it’s the perfect ally under pressure to help keep cool - “Body cool toh mind cool… aur game ho ya exam… performance cool!” The campaign’s fresh, youthful tone captures resilience, calm, and Dettol Icy Cool’s unbeatable cooling~ — proving staying cool starts with the body.

The campaign’s TVC, conceptualised by McCann World Group Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, said “Body cool toh mind cool. With Dettol Icy Cool and Captain Cool MS Dhoni this campaign is celebrating the idea that being cool under the toughest conditions elevates your performance. It’s a great example of the product and the brand ambassador being in complete sync with each other”.

Speaking on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I’m excited to be associated with Dettol to unveil their cool new campaign for Dettol Icy Cool. Staying calm under pressure has always been an important part of how I approach life on and off the field. Dettol Icy cool provides the perfect solution to stay cool - When your body is cool, your mind will be cool. That’s why this campaign speaks to me, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Commenting on the announcement, Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, Health, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we are committed to delivering trusted solutions that genuinely address consumer needs with care and effectiveness. Dettol Icy Cool has long been the go-to for summers with 3x intense cooling~ and protection against germs that cause skin infections# — especially amid the heat and hustle of everyday life. We are delighted to partner with Captain Cool himself, MS Dhoni — a symbol of calm, confidence, and peak performance — to bring the essence of Dettol Icy Cool to life. Together, we aim to inspire millions to stay cool, stay protected, and perform their best, no matter the heat or pressure.”