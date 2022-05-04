Dettol Intense Cool’s new ad campaign is about keeping you up to 5°C cooler

Commenting on the new campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt said, “Summer this year is exceptionally hot, and we understand that a lot of our consumers are facing a tough time facing the heat. Our product Dettol Intense Cool, along with its trusted germ protection assurance offers a new unique proposition- feel up to 5°C cooler. Through our campaign- #ShowerCooler, we are looking to reach out to our consumers who are looking for the perfect product leaving them feeling a lot cooler post a shower with Dettol’s Intense Cool soap. In addition, our partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their ‘Cooldown’ partners is ensuring that we reach a wider audience segment with an engaging and entertaining twist.”