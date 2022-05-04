Dettol Intense Cool’s new ad campaign is about keeping you up to 5°C cooler

The brand has also Partnered with Rajasthan Royals as their official cooldown partner.
Dettol, India’s leading germ protection brand launched its new campaign, #ShowerCooler for Dettol Intense Cool soap promising up to a 5°C cooler experience with odour protection and freshness with every wash.
As a part of this 360- degree campaign, Dettol has launched a new TVC showcasing Dettol Intense Cool soap’s up to 5°C cooler USP. The brand has also partnered with Indian Premier League Team - Rajasthan Royals as their official cooldown partner for IPL 2022. In addition, Dettol Cool is launching a social media campaign #ShowerCooler.
Commenting on the new campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt said, “Summer this year is exceptionally hot, and we understand that a lot of our consumers are facing a tough time facing the heat. Our product Dettol Intense Cool, along with its trusted germ protection assurance offers a new unique proposition- feel up to 5°C cooler. Through our campaign- #ShowerCooler, we are looking to reach out to our consumers who are looking for the perfect product leaving them feeling a lot cooler post a shower with Dettol’s Intense Cool soap. In addition, our partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their ‘Cooldown’ partners is ensuring that we reach a wider audience segment with an engaging and entertaining twist.”
Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “At the Royals, we strive to form deep associations with brands who share the same purpose as us and look to provide best-in-class, innovative products, and solutions to their consumers. Dettol is a perfect example of this, and we're delighted to be extending our partnership together."
Dettol Intense Cool bar soap combines Dettol’s trusted germ protection with 2X Menthol and a refreshing fragrance to give you odour protection with every wash and leaves your skin feeling fresh. It is currently available on a promotional offer (Buy 3 Get 1 Free) and comes in 75g and 125g sizes priced at Rs.135 and Rs.225 respectively for a pack of 4 soaps. It is available at all grocery stores, department stores, pharmacies and leading e-commerce websites.
Production House: Conversation Films
Creative Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Director: Kamlesh Soni
Producer: Azad Anesh