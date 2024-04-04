Dettol launches a campaign celebrating India's big dreams with the launch of a new bigger soap

Dettol spokesperson said, “For decades, Dettol has been championing the cause of providing protection to consumers from disease-causing germs across India. We constantly strive to address evolving consumer needs and provide efficient solutions that are backed by science, aligning with Reckitt’s mission to ensure health and hygiene as a fundamental right. With the new campaign and a larger 100g Dettol Bar Soap (multi-pack), we aim to reach a wider consumer base, encouraging them to pursue their dreams without the hindrance of illness causing germs by making germ protection more accessible. We remain committed to enabling consumers to place hygiene and cleanliness at the forefront for a brighter tomorrow.”