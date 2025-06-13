Dettol pushes shared parenting with #DadsCanToo Father’s Day campaign

Dettol launches its Father’s Day campaign, #DadsCanToo, to celebrate shared parenting. The campaign encourages new fathers to take an active role in maintaining a hygienic environment for their babies using Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. It positions Dettol as a supporter of shared parenting responsibilities.

Parenting roles are changing, but baby care still mostly falls on mothers. Studies show only 6% of baby-related tasks need to be done by mothers, while 94% can be done by others, including fathers. Many dads want to help but feel unprepared, which limits bonding and adds pressure on mothers. With proper support, fathers can take on an equal role in raising their children.

Dettol’s #DadsCanToo campaign aims to equip fathers with the knowledge to handle daily baby care tasks like cleaning baby laundry, disinfecting surfaces, and maintaining hygiene using Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. The campaign challenges gender roles in parenting and promotes equal responsibility between partners.

Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, Health, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we put people’s lives and needs at the heart of everything we do. We listen to consumers to better serve and enhance their lives. With the #DadsCanToo campaign, we’re proud to promote shared parenting by empowering fathers to participate confidently in baby care – especially in maintaining hygiene, supported by the trusted protection of Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. We strongly believe parenting is a partnership. This campaign is our effort to encourage greater involvement from fathers, ease the pressure on mothers, and spark a cultural shift towards more balanced, confident parenting together.”

Conceptualized by Leo India, the heartfelt campaign film features fathers’ journey from hesitation to confidence. Nitin Pradhan, group executive creative director, creative head – Delhi, said, “We saw that fathers didn’t lack the intent — they just lacked the cultural permission. This campaign gives them that nudge, the confidence to step in. It’s not about replacing moms, it’s about showing up with them. When dads step in early, moms step back from the burnout. And that’s balance. That's shared parenthood. Honestly, we’re not inventing a new kind of dad - we’re just shining a light on the ones who’ve been waiting in the wings.”