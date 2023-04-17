Dettol releases new campaign urging to use handwash liquid rather than soap

Dettol has always worked towards bringing superior hand hygiene solutions to the consumers which provides germ kill and efficient cleaning. Since its inception, Dettol has also focused on educating consumers that soap sharing can result in germs sharing, and hence offers consumers with superior solutions like liquid handwash which dispenses pure and untouched liquid soap. The improved liquid handwash is the first reformulation in the category for Dettol after 5 years, which apart from key benefit of 99.99% germ protection, addresses one of the biggest consumer issues in frequent handwashing which is dryness of hands. The new and improved moisture seal formula leaves hands soft and has a mild pleasant fragrance.