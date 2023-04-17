Dettol releases new campaign urging to use handwash liquid rather than soap

The TVC showcases the improved product and highlights the concern that ‘Soap sharing leads to germ sharing’.
Dettol has always worked towards bringing superior hand hygiene solutions to the consumers which provides germ kill and efficient cleaning. Since its inception, Dettol has also focused on educating consumers that soap sharing can result in germs sharing, and hence offers consumers with superior solutions like liquid handwash which dispenses pure and untouched liquid soap. The improved liquid handwash is the first reformulation in the category for Dettol after 5 years, which apart from key benefit of 99.99% germ protection, addresses one of the biggest consumer issues in frequent handwashing which is dryness of hands. The new and improved moisture seal formula leaves hands soft and has a mild pleasant fragrance.
Commenting on the product launch, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, south asia – health & nutrition, Reckitt said, “Dettol Liquid Handwash has been the pioneer of hand hygiene in India. For over 30 years, we have been on a mission to inculcate good hand hygiene habits thereby reducing the incidence of various illnesses. As a part of our mission we have conducted many campaigns and launched many innovative products that reduce barriers towards inculcating these good habits. This year we are launching the biggest reformulation on our flagship Dettol Liquid Handwash product delivering an all-in-one superior solution that combines Dettol’s trusted germ protection with a sensorially rich experience by offering moisture seal formula which together leave hands clean, healthy and soft after every handwash.”
The new product pack design reiterates Dettol’s proposition of 99.99% protection from illness causing germs along with the ‘moisture seal for soft hands’. The brand has also launched a new TVC showcasing the improved product and highlighting the concern of ‘Soap sharing leads to germ sharing’. The TVC also showcases key product USPs including, 99.99% germ protection, moisture seal and ensuring that every drop of handwash is pure and untouched.
Agency Credits: Team McCann
Production house: Picture Perfect
Executive Producer: Rickii Kapoor
Director: Joyeeta Patpatia
DoP: Arnold Fernandes