Dettol’s new ads place its laundry sanitiser as part of daily laundry cycle

Set in a pre-pandemic world, the two ads illustrate how the menace of illness-causing germs was always present.
What’s also interesting about these two ads is the brand’s push for its laundry sanitiser to become part of the everyday laundry cycle. It isn’t something you’d consider because today, illness-causing germs and bacteria have been on the top of our minds.
The brand released the first ad for its laundry sanitiser back in March this year (2021), where it said that it "protects your clothes from illness-causing germs... Just two capfuls of it after the detergent, and it’s done."
An image from the product’s Amazon India page talks about the three ways in which you can use it.
Dettol’s offering comes at a time when India’s laundry category is bursting with products, like fabric softener, conditioner, stain remover, starch, bleach, etc.