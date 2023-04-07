Devil makes a vlog of his internship at Doritos in the new LinkedIn campaign

Doritos’ LinkedIn campaign has garnered an overwhelming response from industry experts, influencers, and brand fans. Sharing his thoughts on the one-of-a-kind campaign, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India said, “With LinkedIn at the brink of exploding into a medium for brand activation, the team read the signs early and crafted a campaign that was tailored for the platform, an engaging storyline around corporate humour and a disruptive brand ambassador in the Devil! All of this with extremely strong Doritos branding and with a simple and clear message of how hot the Sizzlin' Hot chip is. The team also crafted a never done before strategy of spreading the message via the power of PepsiCo India employees, handpicked thought leaders and LinkedIn gurus. All of this has truly made it a Sizzlin’ Hot campaign! The cherry on the cake – shooting with PepsiCo employees in the PepsiCo India HQ!”