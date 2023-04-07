Devil makes a vlog of his internship at Doritos in the new LinkedIn campaign

The campaign has garnered an overwhelming response from industry experts, influencers and brand fans across LinkedIn.
Doritos is taking social media by storm with an innovative LinkedIn campaign for their latest offering – Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot. The two-minute-long campaign video is a LinkedIn-first ad that has left viewers in splits.
Keeping with its fiery persona and unmatchable comic timing, the brand has given the Devil a humorous spin, capturing his ‘Sizzlin’ Hot’ experience as an intern at the PepsiCo India headquarters.
The Devil – Founder & CEO at Hell, lands an internship at Doritos after learning that ‘Hell’ has lost considerable market share since Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot has become the hottest thing. As an excited intern, he posts a vlog showing off his social skills, interacting with colleagues across departments and trying his best to blend in on the job, something everyone can relate to. Finally, he meets the team behind the successful Doritos launch. When he tastes the Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot chip, he admits that it is too hot for him to handle, and that he was not ready for it! Stung by its irresistible hotness, the Devil is also seen sneaking some in-house Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot packets into his backpack.
Doritos’ LinkedIn campaign has garnered an overwhelming response from industry experts, influencers, and brand fans. Sharing his thoughts on the one-of-a-kind campaign, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India said, “With LinkedIn at the brink of exploding into a medium for brand activation, the team read the signs early and crafted a campaign that was tailored for the platform, an engaging storyline around corporate humour and a disruptive brand ambassador in the Devil! All of this with extremely strong Doritos branding and with a simple and clear message of how hot the Sizzlin' Hot chip is. The team also crafted a never done before strategy of spreading the message via the power of PepsiCo India employees, handpicked thought leaders and LinkedIn gurus. All of this has truly made it a Sizzlin’ Hot campaign! The cherry on the cake – shooting with PepsiCo employees in the PepsiCo India HQ!”
Further discussing the campaign, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “We wanted to really bring alive the concept of ‘hotter than hell’ and what better way than to get the devil himself to attest to this. Our film builds an engaging narrative by bringing the devil alive and giving him a lesson in how to be as hot as a Doritos chip. Set at the PepsiCo India office under the premise of an internship, LinkedIn became the perfect platform to partner with for our campaign. We are thrilled with all the recognition that the campaign has been garnering.”
Inspired by the globally iconic and widely loved platform, Flamin’ Hot, Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot is one of the hottest-of-its-kind in the category that will make anyone say “Yeh #ChipsNahiFire Hai”! The introduction of this new product is a response to the increasing consumer demand of spicy flavoured snacks, with ‘chilli’ being one of the top flavour buckets that is growing rapidly in the category.