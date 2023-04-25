Dezerv's latest campaign encourages investors to get their portfolio #ReviewedByExperts

The recently launched video campaign has been conceptualized and created by Dezerv and Bombay Locale. One of the videos showcases 2 kinds of people on a holiday - one who is stressed about his investments because of some change in the market and one who is confident about his investments, and how they navigate a stressful market situation on a holiday. The aim of the video is to showcase the peace of mind investors can have if they rely on experts with their money.