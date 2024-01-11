DFIL launches premium ice cream brand- INFINO with Liqvd Asia

Commenting on the brand launch, Sudhir Chavan, CEO, DFIL, remarked, "With changing consumer lifestyles and growing appreciation for high-quality products & desire for global ice cream flavours, our brand INFINO aims to fill a gap in the market for consumers who seek luxurious and extraordinary ice cream experience. INFINO embodies the perfect balance of craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients, and delectable flavours. Currently we've launched our portfolio with three formats- tubs, sticks and cups and in the future, we will be exploring more in terms of formats, flavours and SKU's”.