DFIL launches premium ice cream brand- INFINO with Liqvd Asia

The agency is responsible for comprehensive 360-degree marketing mandate for INFINO in India.
Devyani Food Industries (DFIL), a food and beverage company and a part of the RJ Corp group, launches INFINO, a premium ice cream brand in India. In a strategic move to capture the burgeoning market for premium ice creams in India, DFIL has collaborated with Liqvd Asia (LA) to spearhead the brand's end-to-end marketing initiatives including creative, digital content, PR, digital media and offline media.
INFINO has been officially introduced in the market through Quick Commerce players in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore, along with selective availability in modern trade outlets in Bangalore. Consumers in these cities can conveniently order the product through Blinkit, Zepto, or Amazon Fresh.
INFINO presents a tempting selection of international flavours in sticks, cups and tubs, featuring delights such as choco hazelnut marvel, celestial chocolate, salted caramel galaxy, crispy chocolate espresso and comet pecan.
Commenting on the brand launch, Sudhir Chavan, CEO, DFIL, remarked, "With changing consumer lifestyles and growing appreciation for high-quality products & desire for global ice cream flavours, our brand INFINO aims to fill a gap in the market for consumers who seek luxurious and extraordinary ice cream experience. INFINO embodies the perfect balance of craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients, and delectable flavours. Currently we've launched our portfolio with three formats- tubs, sticks and cups and in the future, we will be exploring more in terms of formats, flavours and SKU's”.
Liqvd Asia, as the agency partner, played a vital role in shaping INFINO's brand narrative through a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, covering aspects like the brand film, outdoor, PR, and digital content.
Monish Sanghavi, business head, Liqvd Asia, added, "With our go-to-market launch strategy and 360-degree media approach, we made an impact in the market, where we launched our product. Now, we are all set to take this partnership to the next level as the agency responsible for their creative, media and digital mandate, and create work that strengthens the brand image, disrupts the market and grows the segment."