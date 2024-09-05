Dhanuka Agritech inspires youth to consider farming as a career

"We are thrilled to unveil this film," said Ratnesh Kumar Pathak, senior deputy general manager at Dhanuka Agritech. "This initiative is a continuation of our mission to uplift and honor the farming community. Through this film, we challenge the outdated belief that brilliant young minds cannot pursue farming—a profession that is the backbone of our country. Farming is not just a livelihood; it’s a legacy, and we want to celebrate it. This film is our way of expressing deep gratitude to every farmer for their unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions."