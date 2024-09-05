Dhanuka Agritech inspires youth to consider farming as a career

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film emphasises that India's future relies on its farmers, resonating with audiences across the country.
Dhanuka Agritech, an Indian agri-input, has released a new mini-feature film as part of its acclaimed ‘India ka Pranam, Har Kisaan ke Naam’ campaign. The film delivers a message about the future of farming in India through the eyes of a young boy who dreams of becoming a farmer.
"We are thrilled to unveil this film," said Ratnesh Kumar Pathak, senior deputy general manager at Dhanuka Agritech. "This initiative is a continuation of our mission to uplift and honor the farming community. Through this film, we challenge the outdated belief that brilliant young minds cannot pursue farming—a profession that is the backbone of our country. Farming is not just a livelihood; it’s a legacy, and we want to celebrate it. This film is our way of expressing deep gratitude to every farmer for their unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions."
The film serves as a tribute to those efforts, and a call to inspire the next generation to embrace farming with pride.