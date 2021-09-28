Dhara puts the spotlight on heart health of young adults in new ad

Commenting on the ad film, Dinesh Agrawal, business head - Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, said, “The modern-day course of life has inflicted various inconsistencies in our lifestyle, and the events of the past two years have unfortunately compounded it. Brand Dhara has always endeavoured and supported healthy lifestyle practices, such as usage of oil in moderation and adopting routine of physical exercise. Through this film, we aim to spread awareness amongst our current and future nation-builders to have a healthy lifestyle with due attention to heart health...”