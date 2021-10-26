Dhara's Diwali campaign attempts to revive old tradition of making festive sweets at home

The campaign is targeted to men and women of the age group of 24-30 years. These are the youngsters who have stayed away from the tradition of making these delicacies at home. This could be due to a lack of time in their hectic schedules or a sheer disinterest in undertaking such ardous processes to make something that can be easily ordered now. Also the prohibitive price of edible oil now, can really put anyone off the idea of making such rich food at home. However, Agrawal feels that the price has nothing to do with this as it costs almost the same to purchase it from outside.