Dhara’s new ad prompts awkward conversations at meal-time

“The last year has been turbulent and most companies in the edible oil category, faced challenges related to budgets available for advertising spends. Turbulent in the sense, we’ve been dealing with inflation and the market has seen lots of sharp ups and downs. There’s been many cycles in this industry. When you have such sharp up and down cycles, there are many peaks and troughs, and the overall rhythm of the market gets disrupted, which also affects your profitability at times.”