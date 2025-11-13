Dhara’s new campaign brings in-content ads across TV and film

Dhara Edible Oils has launched its new campaign, ‘Mann Ka Khao’, through a mix of television and film integrations executed by Whisper World under its In-Content Advertising (ICA) format. The campaign has been featured across Star Plus, Colors TV, and within Maddock Films’ recent release Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

The initiative extends Dhara’s brand message of savoring food made with care rather than restraint, positioning the act of eating as a moment of joy. “In today’s world, concerns about what to eat often overshadow the joy of indulging in our favorite dishes. With our ‘Mann Ka Khao’ campaign, we believe that food should be savored, not measured,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, “Through our association with Whisper World, we’ve been able to bring this message to life across popular television programs and the recently released Thamma.”

Using ICA technology, Dhara’s brand presence has been integrated seamlessly into television content through subtle placement in transition shots and high-attention sequences. “Television continues to be India’s most influential medium, and ICA enhances its impact by turning passive viewership into active engagement,” said Guneet Anand, partner, Whisper World. “With Dhara, we used precise seven-second integrations at peak attention moments, ensuring the brand message lands naturally, not forcefully.”

The campaign’s cinematic placement in Thamma further extends its reach. According to Anand, “In Thamma, Dhara’s integration added a real-world touch to a larger-than-life story. The brand didn’t just appear; it belonged.”