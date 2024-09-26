Dhara's new TVC shows how purity shapes both learning and life choices

Dhara, an edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has rolled out its latest campaign titled 0% Milawat, 100% Swaad, emphasising its commitment to purity and authentic taste. The campaign has been introduced for Dhara’s mustard oil variants – Dhara fltered mustard oil and Dhara kachi ghani mustard oil – and builds on the brand’s legacy of offering quality products.

Advertisment

The newly introduced campaign, conceptualised by Dhara along-with DDB Mudra Group, is led by two TVCs. Each film illustrates the core message of purity – one reflecting the purity of thoughts and the other showcasing the values intended to be passed down to the next generation. Apart from the TVCs, the 4-week long campaign utilises a multi-platform approach, including print, radio, and digital, along-with Dhara's social media pages – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The campaign elements will also feature on new age mediums like OTT platform of Hotstar.

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable said, “Dhara Mustard Oils have long been a cherished staple in households across varied regions of the country. With the festive season approaching – a time for togetherness and sharing – we see this as an opportune time to reaffirm our commitment to purity. At Dhara, this essence is the cornerstone of everything we offer. Our new campaign emphasizes this commitment, and as we celebrate, the importance of what we consume and the values we uphold takes the centre stage.”

Dhara’s latest campaign has gone live across 12 states where it has a presence, including Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, etc.

The two short TVCs feature relatable family situations that resonate with audiences in everyday life. In the first video, the importance of maintaining purity in our learnings is highlighted as a mother teaches her young child, with the father playfully assisting him in finding the answers. The second film presents a scenario where a child discusses using unfair means to achieve better grades in his exams. His mother gently reminds him of the importance of purity in thought, emphasising that one cannot cheat their way through life.

Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Iraj Fraz, creative head DDB Tribal, DDB Mudra Group said, “Dhara, the purest cooking oil, has a USP of ‘0% Milawat, 100% Swaad’ for its mustard oil range. The campaign is a celebration of authenticity and purity through analogies of ‘milawat’ that can creep in our regular lives. And just as we must keep away from impurity in our thinking, Dhara keeps impurities away from its oil.”

Credits-

Brand: Dhara Edible Oils

Agency: DDB Mudra Group

President: Ashutosh Sawhney

Creative: Iraj Fraz Batla, Purva Ummat, Ashwini Mishra, Mridul Sharma, Arzoo Mehra, Akshat Saxena

Strategy: Surbhi Arora, Nupur Sharma.

Business: Vineet Kindra, Mayurakshi Chatterjee, Sumaiya Khan

Production House: Trotter Films

Director: Pooja Khemani