Subscribe

0

Advertising News

From Sholay to shop aisles: Dharmendra’s unforgettable ad moments

From eggs to whisky, Dharmendra’s charm and credibility made him a marketing icon for decades.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
dharmendra ads

Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era, one defined not just by iconic films, timeless dialogues and the unmistakable charm that earned him the title He-Man of Bollywood but also by a surprisingly rich advertising legacy. Long before celebrity endorsements became a big-budget machine, Dharmendra was already the face of everyday India- selling biscuits, paints, health drinks and everything in between with the same sincerity he brought to his characters.

Advertisment

His appearances in ads were never just cameos; they carried the simplicity, humour and desi swagger that made him a household favourite.

Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable brand associations that captured Dharam ji’s charm, timing, and the unmistakable sparkle in his eyes.

1. NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee) Eggs: Launched in the early 1980s to revive a struggling egg industry, NECC’s “Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande” campaign became a nationwide catchphrase. Dharmendra’s association added to the ad’s recall, with his energetic, macho image aligning well with the message of eggs as an everyday source of strength.

2.Rajdoot Motorcycles: In the mid-80s, Dharmendra appeared in a Rajdoot ad that leaned on his rugged, no-nonsense persona to position the bike as a durable, everyday workhorse for Indian roads.


3. Bagpiper Whisky: Bagpiper’s 1993 campaign used Dharmendra’s mass appeal and Sholay-era swagger to strengthen the brand’s macho, non-metro positioning, anchored by the popular line “Khoob jamega rang…”


4.Ford Tractors: Dharmendra was among the first major Bollywood stars to feature in agricultural product advertising. In the late 1980s and 1990s, he appeared in Ford New Holland tractor campaigns, portraying a rugged “farmer’s son” persona and using the tractors in real fields, which helped the brand connect authentically with rural Indian consumers.


5. Emami Sona Chandi Kesar Chawanprash: Emami’s 2005 campaign featured Dharmendra as the face of its “double power” chyawanprash, using his image of strength and reliability to appeal to middle-class health consumers.

6. Yummy Chef: In 2011, Dharmendra became the face of Yummy Chef, a ready-to-eat gourmet vegetarian food brand. His wholesome, relatable image helped position the brand as convenient, trustworthy meals for middle-class households.


Emami Ford Dharmendra Rajdoot NECC Bagpiper
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment