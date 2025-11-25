From Sholay to shop aisles: Dharmendra’s unforgettable ad moments

Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era, one defined not just by iconic films, timeless dialogues and the unmistakable charm that earned him the title He-Man of Bollywood but also by a surprisingly rich advertising legacy. Long before celebrity endorsements became a big-budget machine, Dharmendra was already the face of everyday India- selling biscuits, paints, health drinks and everything in between with the same sincerity he brought to his characters.

His appearances in ads were never just cameos; they carried the simplicity, humour and desi swagger that made him a household favourite.

Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable brand associations that captured Dharam ji’s charm, timing, and the unmistakable sparkle in his eyes.



1. NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee) Eggs: Launched in the early 1980s to revive a struggling egg industry, NECC’s “Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande” campaign became a nationwide catchphrase. Dharmendra’s association added to the ad’s recall, with his energetic, macho image aligning well with the message of eggs as an everyday source of strength.

2.Rajdoot Motorcycles: In the mid-80s, Dharmendra appeared in a Rajdoot ad that leaned on his rugged, no-nonsense persona to position the bike as a durable, everyday workhorse for Indian roads.





3. Bagpiper Whisky: Bagpiper’s 1993 campaign used Dharmendra’s mass appeal and Sholay-era swagger to strengthen the brand’s macho, non-metro positioning, anchored by the popular line “Khoob jamega rang…”





4.Ford Tractors: Dharmendra was among the first major Bollywood stars to feature in agricultural product advertising. In the late 1980s and 1990s, he appeared in Ford New Holland tractor campaigns, portraying a rugged “farmer’s son” persona and using the tractors in real fields, which helped the brand connect authentically with rural Indian consumers.





5. Emami Sona Chandi Kesar Chawanprash: Emami’s 2005 campaign featured Dharmendra as the face of its “double power” chyawanprash, using his image of strength and reliability to appeal to middle-class health consumers.



6. Yummy Chef: In 2011, Dharmendra became the face of Yummy Chef, a ready-to-eat gourmet vegetarian food brand. His wholesome, relatable image helped position the brand as convenient, trustworthy meals for middle-class households.





