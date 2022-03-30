Dheeraj Sinha, Jitender Dhabas announced as part of APAC Effies 2022 jury

The APAC Effies 2022 are open for entries and the first round of jury members have been announced.
The APAC Effies 2022 have made its first announcement about the members on its Grand Jury panel. From India so far, Leo Burnett CEO Dheeraj Sinha and Jitender Dhabas - the chief strategy officer and chief operations officer, McCann Worldgroup, India have made the cut.
Other jury members include Paroma Ganguly who heads up Iris Delhi and is responsible for driving a culture of thinking at the agency and deliver growth both for the agency and its clients. She has worked on campaigns for brands, social behaviour change, healthcare and politics.
Rohit, the chief strategy officer for Contract is also on the jury. At Contract, he works with the marketing and strategic consulting divison. With an MBA from Boston University, Rohit worked in Forex banking in London for 2 years before joining Contract, a part of the erstwhile JWT (now Wunderman Thompson) Group in 1990 . He has been a member of the Global Effies Jury; and of the Effies Jury in India for many years.