Dheeraj Sinha to speak at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman BBH India will be speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. In his session titled 'From Sholapur to Sweden – How India Won Spotify The World' he will spotlight how the world's coolest streaming brand - Spotify, managed to capture the hearts of the Indian audiences.
Sinha joins Talented’s PG Aditya and Gautam Reghnuath, Ogilvy’s Sukesh Nayak, L'Oréal digital and marketing chief Asmita Dubey, Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar, and Expedia CTO Rathi Murthy in the list of speakers at Cannes Lions 2023.