Dhoni ignites India's winning spirit in WinZO's latest campaign

WinZO, the social gaming and interactive entertainment platform has unveiled its latest ad campaign, “Jaha Jeetega India,” starring MS Dhoni for the IPL season. The campaign made in 7 vernacular languages comprises four entertaining and relatable films capturing how WinZO brings winning moments to the lives of its users across India. In a clutter breaking move, the WinZO team also joins MS Dhoni in an ad to emphasise on the campaign’s idea on amplifying the spirit of Winning.

The "Jaha Jeetega India" campaign underscores the idea that while challenges are an inherent part of life, winning moments are always within reach with WinZO, making the joy of winning accessible to users across Bharat. WinZO joined forces with Lowe Lintas to bring this campaign to life. The high-impact 360 degree campaign has been launched across JioHotstar, Star Sports, digital platforms, print, and social media.

With its micro-transaction-driven business model and a thriving community of 200 million users, WinZO is aiming to strengthen its reach in India, bringing its immersive gaming experience to an even wider audience.

Paavan Nanda, co-founder of WinZO, commented, “At WinZO, we are deeply connected to the spirit of Bharat, and our "Jaha Jeetega India" campaign celebrates the unstoppable winning spirit of our nation. WinZO isn’t just about big wins—it’s about the joy of small winnings that make everyday life more exciting. In a world where challenges can make winning feel distant, we bring the thrill of achievement closer to everyone. By launching this campaign during the IPL, we are engaging with 650 million viewers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering competitive, vernacular, and interactive entertainment that resonates with every Indian.”

“Being part of WinZO's 'Jaha Jeetega India' campaign was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the unstoppable spirit of winning. The campaign beautifully captures that life comes with its own challenges and highlights how WinZO brings those small but meaningful wins. By redefining the gaming experience with immersive and interactive gameplay, WinZO ensures that everyone, no matter where they are, gets to experience the thrill of winning."said Dhoni.