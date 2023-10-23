Dhoni pays surprise home visits to fans in the new Lay's campaign

The latest brand campaign ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ highlights that a match is incomplete without Lay's chips.
Lay's has reintroduced MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador in its new campaign. It is a global campaign associated with sports tournaments, purposely displayed to the Indian audience during the ongoing ICC cricket world cup.
In the TVC, Dhoni can be seen going from door-to-door to watch cricket with fans on one condition, having Lay’s chips at home. The non-scripted film features ordinary people and their reactions after seeing Dhoni standing at their doorstep. Fans with Lay's packets at home get the golden opportunity to share the match with him while those who don't have it miss the chance. The ad playfully resonates with ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ theme.
Speaking about the campaign and introducing MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Saumya Rathor, category lead– potato chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The brand is excited to reunite with MS Dhoni, as the face of Lay's, solidifying the deep bond between the brand and our cricket-obsessed nation."
Expressing his excitement, Dhoni, commented, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Lay’s family once again. Game-watching and Lay’s indeed go hand in hand, and the 'No Lay’s, No Game' campaign brilliantly captures the essence of this unique connection."
Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett India, added, “The challenge was how do we get people to stock Lay’s at home for sure. The answer was Dhoni knocking at your door! This candidly captured films takes our international ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ idea forward and playfully reminds audience to stock up Lay’s at home.”
