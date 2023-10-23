Dhoni pays surprise home visits to fans in the new Lay's campaign

In the TVC, Dhoni can be seen going from door-to-door to watch cricket with fans on one condition, having Lay’s chips at home. The non-scripted film features ordinary people and their reactions after seeing Dhoni standing at their doorstep. Fans with Lay's packets at home get the golden opportunity to share the match with him while those who don't have it miss the chance. The ad playfully resonates with ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ theme.