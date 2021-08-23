Dhoni says ‘Asli Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’ in Star Sports’ IPL 2021 resumption ad

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star & Disney India, said that there is a great deal of anticipation for the resumption of IPL. “Teams and players typically up the ante on the field. They play top cricket and are at their competitive best in the final weeks, which means fans can look forward to higher intensity, impossible heroics and nail-biting finishes in the month-long spectacle. And this is the proposition of our campaign #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai. That, like a blockbuster, there are many twists and turns, highs and lows, thrills and spills in store.”