Dhoni sweats under pressure in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, India’s ICC tournament broadcasters, have launched their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, focusing on the event’s high-stakes format. With the top eight teams competing in must-win matches, every result affects qualification. The campaign, built on the theme ‘Har Match Do-or-Die,’ begins with a film featuring 2013 champion MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, usually known for his calm approach, appears in a different avatar, highlighting the intense competition and high stakes of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. As the last Indian captain to win the tournament, his presence recalls India's past victory.

The promo film shows Dhoni sitting in a bathtub filled with ice in a snowy landscape, sweating under pressure to depict the tournament’s intensity. Using his trademark wit, he delivers the line, “Ek bhi match mein phisle, samjho tournament se nikle,” emphasizing the competition's unforgiving nature.

Sharing an insight on the campaign, Vikram Passi, head of marketing, JioStar – Sports said, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy has a unique proposition - there are no safety nets or room for errors; win all matches or risk going home. When the stakes are high, there’s no one better than MS Dhoni, who has mastered the art of thriving in do-or-die situations, whether last-over finishes or lifting trophies. Our campaign, however, presents him in a completely new avatar- as Team India's biggest fan, doing things contrary to his personality as it’s ICC Champions Trophy time.”

Speaking about the marquee tournament and the campaign film, MS Dhoni said, “The ICC Champions Trophy has always been a special tournament to me—it’s where the best in the world go toe-to-toe in high-stakes, do-or-die matches. While players can manage the pressure on-field, the excitement and nerves for fans are on another level. Being part of this film was nostalgic, but I’m thrilled to connect with fans, watching every game like one of them this time around."

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will start their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. They will also face Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. The tournament begins on February 19, with the final on March 9. All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.