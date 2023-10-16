Dhoni's Diwali delight charms viewers in Orient Electric’s festive TVC

It starts with MS Dhoni standing outside a house in the society where he once honed his cricketing skills. An uncle, unaware of the surprise, seeks the reason for Dhoni's visit. He recounts his early days when he had unintentionally smashed their house lights on numerous occasions. Just then, another neighbour asks when Dhoni plans to work on lighting his home, to which Dhoni gestures towards the entire community, which is now illuminated with Orient Joylite festive lights. He goes on to express his gratitude for the neighbourhood that shaped him into the cricketing icon and the person he is today. The commercial ends with Dhoni saying, "Diwali ki raunak tab chhayegi, jab har ghar se roshni aayegi," reminding everyone that the true brilliance of Diwali lies in the collective radiance of every home.