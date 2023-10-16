Dhoni's Diwali delight charms viewers in Orient Electric’s festive TVC

The ad film introduces Made-in-India Orient Joylite range of festive lights for Diwali.
Orient Electric, part of the CK Birla Group, has launched a new festive TVC featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni to showcase and promote its Joylite festive lights. The TVC stages the iconic cricketer revisiting his old neighborhood, evoking nostalgic memories and spreading the light of joy and togetherness.
It starts with MS Dhoni standing outside a house in the society where he once honed his cricketing skills. An uncle, unaware of the surprise, seeks the reason for Dhoni's visit. He recounts his early days when he had unintentionally smashed their house lights on numerous occasions. Just then, another neighbour asks when Dhoni plans to work on lighting his home, to which Dhoni gestures towards the entire community, which is now illuminated with Orient Joylite festive lights. He goes on to express his gratitude for the neighbourhood that shaped him into the cricketing icon and the person he is today. The commercial ends with Dhoni saying, "Diwali ki raunak tab chhayegi, jab har ghar se roshni aayegi," reminding everyone that the true brilliance of Diwali lies in the collective radiance of every home.
The ad film has been done in seven different languages making it relevant to regional audiences.
Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric, said, “We are delighted to present our new festive TVC featuring our longstanding brand ambassador MS Dhoni to promote made-in-India Orient Joylite festive lights. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the celebration of bonds, the spirit of gratitude, and the essence of togetherness. Our TVC beautifully captures Dhoni illuminating every house in his cherished, old neighborhood with Orient Joylite festive lights, echoing the message that the true essence of Diwali is only complete when we illuminate every home and heart.”
Krishna Mani, chief creative officer, BBDO India, said, “Diwali is often considered as a season of gifting. What better gift than Mahi setting up Orient lights in the society he grew up in. That’s the story of our new campaign.”
The Made-in-India Orient Joylite festive lights are designed to add a touch of radiance and a sense of celebration to any space. The lineup includes diya curtain, star curtain, ball curtain, crystal LED toran light, ganesh ji and swastik curtain, rosary and pixel lights, and rope light. The company is also offering bundled Diwali gift boxes containing different combinations of Joylite festive lights through its brand store.
The TVC has gone on air on October 15, and it will be flanked by active engagement through digital touchpoints.
TVC Credits:
Brand: Orient Electric
Brand Custodian: Anika Agarwal
Creative Agency: BBDO India
Production House: Flare India
Director: Puneet Prakash