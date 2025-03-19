Dhoni's riding passion fuels Eurogrip Tyres' new campaign

Eurogrip Tyres, the leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, has launched a new brand campaign that brings together MS Dhoni’s passion for riding and Eurogrip’s superior tyre technology. The campaign idea “ENJOY EVERY TURN” is derived from insight - in the journey of life; every turn is full of possibilities, so take them on with confidence…and who better than Dhoni to personify this.

The brand film is woven around that one intriguing question every fan has been asking - “What’s Next for Dhoni?” and presents an interesting narrative that takes viewers through a scenic journey, where Dhoni is seen enjoying all the turns life and the roads throw at him.

Talking about the campaign, P Madhavan, EVP, sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra said, “We are excited about our new brand campaign with MS Dhoni. The “Enjoy Every Turn” film is an offbeat take on the joy of riding, and we believe it fits perfectly with Dhoni’s personality. As the bike tyre specialist, we remain committed to offering tyres that allow you to take on any of the challenges the road throws at you with confidence, enhancing every ride, making every journey smoother, safer and more exciting for the new-age rider.”

“As a passionate rider, shooting for this campaign along with Eurogrip was a pleasure for me. The ad film insight and script resonated with me as I have always “enjoyed every turn” life has thrown at me. As an aside, I also got to try Eurogrip’s high performance super bike tyres and it was a fun experience for me to do what I love doing for this film – riding.”, said M.S.Dhoni.

Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer – Tilt Brand Solutions added, “Every biker will tell you that it’s the twists and turns of a road that make their ride interesting. A straight road is never fun. This formed the base insight of our idea. That whether it is on the road, or in life, it is not knowing what’s around the corner that makes things exciting. With Dhoni at that juncture in his life where the whole world is wondering what’s next for him; the idea really came alive.”