Dia Mirza promotes green gifting options with Pot & Bloom plant grow kits

The campaign is conceptualised in collaboration with Schbang.
Pot & Bloom, in collaboration with, Schbang introduces a television campaign titled Gifts that Grow, Smiles that Last, aimed at reshaping conventional gift-giving into green gifting options that benefits both people and the planet.
The advertisement highlights the shift from mundane, often passed-on gifts like crockery to green and lasting alternatives. Featuring Dia Mirza, India’s UNEP goodwill ambassador, the ad underscores the importance of "green gifting" through Pot & Bloom's plant grow kits. The TVC challenges traditional gifting norms, encouraging consumers to embrace thoughtful, impactful choices that resonate with a diverse audience, including gardening enthusiasts, professionals, and corporate buyers.
The TVC is set during a festive occasion in a typical Indian household, capturing the warmth and joy of family gatherings. As the doorbell rings, Dia Mirza steps in with a gift that immediately stands out from the rest, bringing unexpected smiles to everyone. But what is this unique gift? Watch the full video to discover how Pot and Bloom changes the family's perspective on gifting.
Sushant Vithaldas, business head, operations at Schbang Bangalore, shared, “When we give conventional gifts, they often end up being forgotten or unused. But the gifts that truly leave a lasting impression are the ones that are thoughtfully chosen and meaningful. This is where the concept of 'Gifts that Grow, Smiles that Last' was born. It's a perfect reflection of what Pot and Bloom offers—gifts that not only bring joy in the moment but continue to flourish and create lasting memories for the recipient.”
Anand T R, business head, Urban Markets for Pot & Bloom, commented, "Gifts that Grow, Smiles that Last" is more than just a campaign; it's a movement towards sustainability, encouraging people to celebrate every occasion with gifts that contribute positively to the environment. This campaign sets the stage for a new trend in gifting, poised to leave a lasting impact on consumer habits and environmental consciousness.”
