Diageo assigns global media duties to PHD

The British multinational alcoholic beverages company, Diageo has reportedly assigned its global media account to Omnicom Media Group's PHD.
"After a closely contested review of our global media business, we are delighted to appoint PHD as our media agency of record across the majority of our business," Isabel Massey, global media director at Diageo, was quoted in global media reports. "The move encompasses both planning and buying and draws on top talent and leadership from across Omnicom Media Group."
As per reports, Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat previously handled the majority of Diageo's media planning and buying.