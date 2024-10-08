Diageo expands creative partnership with Enormous Brands

Diageo, an alcohol beverage company, has strengthened its creative mandate with Enormous Brands, an advertising agency.

Over the past year, the partnership has led to successful campaigns that increased brand visibility and consumer engagement across channels. This renewed mandate reaffirms Diageo’s confidence in Enormous Brands’ creative vision and strategic approach.

As its creative partner, Enormous Brands will continue to manage brand strategy, creative solutions leading to mainline, digital, and on ground executions. As part of the renewed collaboration, Enormous Brands will manage the creative mandate for Royal Challenge, Signature, Singleton, Tanqueray, and Don Julio.