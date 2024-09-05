Diana Penty and The Body Shop unveil Vitamin C glow routine for festive skin

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Body Shop, a cosmetics, skin care, and perfume company, has partnered with model and actress Diana Penty to showcase its Vitamin C skincare range. This collaboration highlights an effective routine that delivers a natural, radiant glow—just in time for the festive season.
In the video, Diana shares her personal glow-getting routine, featuring The Body Shop’s Vitamin C skincare essentials for a radiant complexion during every celebration.
This range features ethically sourced Vitamin C from Camu Camu berries, which are high in vitamin C. The products also contain Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol that targets pigmentation and provides 24-hour hydration.
Diana Penty shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I’m thrilled to partner with The Body Shop to celebrate the festive season with glowing skin! The Vitamin C range, enriched with natural ingredients like Camu Camu and Bakuchiol, gives me a radiant, healthy glow—perfect for the celebrations ahead.”
Harmeet Singh, chief brand officer at The Body Shop, Asia South, added, “Healthy, glowing skin is a must for the festive season. Our bestselling Vitamin C range is designed to make achieving that glow simple and effective. Diana’s passion for skincare aligns perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to showcase how easy it is to create a personalised skincare routine that leaves you looking and feeling radiant, even during the busiest times.”
The Body Shop’s Vitamin C range is available across all stores and online platforms. Customers can take advantage of special festive offers on The Body Shop’s website or mobile app.