Diana Penty partners with The Body Shop India to release an inspiring film for Women's Day

Diana Penty, said, “I'm delighted to partner with The Body Shop, to celebrate International Women's Day and the exquisite British Rose collection, a personal favourite of mine. As an advocate for ethical beauty, partnering with The Body Shop on this project is a privilege. On Women's Day, let's come together to underline the significance of women embracing their strength and leading the way toward a more beautiful world. May the inner radiance of every woman shine bright and relentlessly, inspiring positive change.”