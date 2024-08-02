Diana Penty presents Edelweiss based morning skin care routine in The Body Shop's new campaign

The Body Shop has collaborated with Diana Penty to take its Edelweiss skin care range to new heights in India. The brand brings the strength of the natural world to your skin with its Edelweiss skin care range. Edelweiss flowers thrive in the harsh conditions of the Swiss Alps, thanks to their natural antioxidant, leontopodic acid, which helps them to protect and repair themselves. In fact, edelweiss extract has 43% more antioxidant power than retinol. Much like the flower’s power in nature, the Edelweiss skin care range leaves skin looking and feeling stronger, smoother, plumper, fresher and bouncier.