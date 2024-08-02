Diana Penty presents Edelweiss based morning skin care routine in The Body Shop's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Indian model and actress shares the Edelweiss morning routine for a skin that looks stronger, smoother, plumper, fresher and bouncier.
The Body Shop has collaborated with Diana Penty to take its Edelweiss skin care range to new heights in India. The brand brings the strength of the natural world to your skin with its Edelweiss skin care range. Edelweiss flowers thrive in the harsh conditions of the Swiss Alps, thanks to their natural antioxidant, leontopodic acid, which helps them to protect and repair themselves. In fact, edelweiss extract has 43% more antioxidant power than retinol. Much like the flower’s power in nature, the Edelweiss skin care range leaves skin looking and feeling stronger, smoother, plumper, fresher and bouncier.
In a new digital film, Diana presents the simple, yet effective Edelweiss based morning skin care routine.
Harmeet Singh – chief brand of marketing, product, and digital, at The Body Shop Asia South commented, “The Body Shop’s edelweiss extract is harvested by a team of passionate experts in the Swiss Alps. These specialist growers responsibly source, manage and organically cultivate the edelweiss flowers, ensuring the highest quality extract is concentrated within the formulation. We are delighted to collaborate with Diana Penty to highlight this fantastic ingredient, the beauty industry’s best-kept secret, with 43% more antioxidant power than retinol!”
Diana Penty, said “Caring for my skin is an essential part of my daily routine. The Body Shop’s most-loved Edelweiss Skincare range not only helps to protect my skin from pollution but also helps it look and feel stronger and smoother. This collection combines vegan ingredients with effective results, offering a perfect mix of self-care and ethical beauty.”