Diataal ropes in Tamannaah Bhatia for its latest campaign

The campaign #MyHeartLovesDiataalD, highlights the importance of the right multivitamin for a healthy heart.
Diataal D, the multivitamin brand, has joined forces with Tamannaah Bhatia in its newly launched campaign #MyHeartLovesDiataalD. Diataal D is marketed by USV consumers, which also markets the Sebamed range of personal care and baby care products in India. Diataal range of products is part of its newly launched food & nutrition division.
The campaign #MyHeartLovesDiataalD highlights the importance of vitamin D for a healthy heart, as 2 out of 3 in India suffer from vitamin D deficiency. The campaign featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a rapid-fire round with a reality show host, highlights the importance of vitamin D for a healthy heart, and encourages health-conscious people to switch to DiataalD daily. The campaign features a series of multilingual films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Malayalam, and English to reach consumers across India. The brand will be promoting it across both traditional and digital platforms
Shashi Ranjan, president, consumer (Sebamed) shares: As an organisation, we are committed to fostering healthier and happier communities through science-backed beauty and wellness products. Our brand ethos is deeply rooted in trusting science and bringing positive changes in the lives of people. We are thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia as our brand ambassador and with her innate ability to win over the hearts of millions of people across age groups and geographies, will encourage them to embrace healthier choices.
Commenting on the association, Tamannaah Bhatia shares: I am proud to be associated with Diataal. The brand’s unwavering commitment to educating and empowering people about the benefits of vitamin D for a healthy heart is commendable and inspiring. Diataal’s approach to creating awareness about health and sharing it in a manner that can resonate with everyone got me really excited. I am looking forward to being an intrinsic part of the Diataal family and including Diataal D in my diet.”
Marketing head for Nutrition, Shardul Bist shares #MyHeartLovesDiataalD campaign launches with a reality show backdrop, using rapid-fire rounds to highlight the role that vitamin D plays in supporting heart health and general well-being. We are excited to have Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of the brand. With Tamannaah herself being an amazing wellness enthusiast and an accomplished actor, I am sure it will resonate extremely well with a health-conscious audience in Pan India across all age groups.
Head of account management, Dhaval Jadwani, The Womb Shares: “In today’s day and age, nutrition and wellness have become an indisputable part of our lives. The issue around lack of vitamin D and heart health is a concerning one that the brand is taking the lead on. The #MyHeartLovesDiataalD campaign explains the criticality of vitamin D for a healthy heart in a manner that will resonate well with audiences across age groups. The rapid-fire round adds a nice tongue-in-cheek humor to bring alive the message.”
Saket Vaidya, chief operating officer, Korra said “Diataal D is a multivitamin solution which augments nutrition and is fortified with the right proportion of this essential vitamin. Contextualising this message to the Indians at large was very important here, and something the audience is familiar with is the association of the heart with desires. #DilChaaheSirfDiaatalD or #MyHeartLovesDiataalD amplified by Tamannaah’s appeal bridges the gap, educates the audience, and presents the solution in a way they can appreciate. Super thrilled to see this campaign break out and make waves across mediums.”