Did De Beers new spot take a shot at lab-grown diamonds?

A single still towards the end of De Beers’ minute-long black-and-white ad sets the stage for a battle that has been building under pressure for a while – natural versus lab-grown diamonds.

“For you, only natural diamonds,” remarks Dad with love as he shares his point of view on his daughter navigating life’s trials and tribulations. Made by creative agency 82.5 Communications, it is a warm watch with soft writing, and you can hear the pride in the father’s voice.

“He sees the reason for her teenage tantrums, the drama, and her tears, and he knows this is all part of her figuring out who she is. Even her wanting a second piercing for her ears is a sign of her expressing her individuality. A moment like this, worth celebrating, a love so natural, is to be cherished,” reads the Instagram post’s caption.

It is shrewd of De Beers to position natural diamonds as the only way forward when it comes to making memories with your loved ones. In this case, the father gifts his daughter natural diamonds after she pierces her ears.

The thing with lab-grown diamonds is that they are cheaper compared to natural diamonds and this is one of the reasons for its rising popularity and demand. “It is not an alternative to natural diamonds. Yes, it has a market which is different, but I do not see it replacing natural diamonds,” said Amit Pratihari, managing director at De Beers India, to Mint in March 2025.