“Didn't want a drab presentation, so we Indianised it”: Curry Nation’s head on post COVID-based PPT

Post COVID reality is expected to be way different from the pre COVID one. Based on this, Mumbai-based creative agency Curry Nation Brand Conversations has released a 42-slide-long presentation, which was shared by its director Nagessh Pannaswami on LinkedIn.
Birthing from free-flowing conversations with people across various states, the presentation, along with the expected changes in human behaviour post lockdown, also highlights new business ideas and insights. According to Pannaswami, no professional full-fledged research was conducted for the same. “We must have spoken to at least 200-250 people; understand their anxieties, vulnerabilities and what they were looking forward to. That was assimilated together and then synthesised. We put on our business hats, and thereon dawned upon us, a host of new business opportunities that could possibly open up, thanks to COVID-19,” he shares.
He adds that there were many other business ideas and insights, but they have just covered a few in the document.
Talking about the presentation, which was put together by a team of art directors and copywriters in over two weeks, Pannaswami says, “We could feel the palpable tension in the air around us. People excessively worried, their anxiety about the future, hygiene, etc., raised to a completely new level. We anyways keep connecting with consumers to understand the shifts happening in their life space. And this was too potent and life altering situation for us to miss.”
On the idea behind it, he states, “It started with us advising our clients on key decisions, and slowly snowballed into a cauldron of potent insights and ideas. We didn't want a mundane drab PowerPoint presentation that we so often see, so we visualised in the way that's best known to us - Indianising the insights, the content and the visual appeal.”
His LinkedIn post read:
We, at Curry Nation Brand Conversations Pvt Ltd, have been trying to understand cultural changes happening around us, and unearthing insights that shape our beliefs and actions. The attached document tries to capture the shifts happening around us at this moment.
The present COVID situation has cast a long shadow. It will result in a lot of behavioural shifts that we see unfolding, and will be here to stay for some time.
Change always brings opportunities along with it. The changes happening in India are bound to throw up a lot of opportunities. We've tried to capture some of these, too.
Here’s the full presentation: