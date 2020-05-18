“Didn't want a drab presentation, so we Indianised it”: Curry Nation’s head on post COVID-based PPT

We, at Curry Nation Brand Conversations Pvt Ltd, have been trying to understand cultural changes happening around us, and unearthing insights that shape our beliefs and actions. The attached document tries to capture the shifts happening around us at this moment.

The present COVID situation has cast a long shadow. It will result in a lot of behavioural shifts that we see unfolding, and will be here to stay for some time.

Change always brings opportunities along with it. The changes happening in India are bound to throw up a lot of opportunities. We've tried to capture some of these, too.