Digidarts bags the digital mandate of Perona clothing brand

Digidarts will expands Perona’s global footprint with advanced marketing tools like Dartboard and Decisionboard.ai.
Perona, a luxury clothing brand, awarded its digital mandate to Digidarts, a 360-degree performance marketing agency to drive its strategic growth in the digital domain. The partnership will entail Digidarts bringing Perona’s Indian artisanal excellence to the forefront of the premium leather industry by carving a niche in the timeless and sustainable fashion sector.
The collaboration will further ensure Digidarts establishes a holistic data-driven cross-channel marketing strategy for Perona that will focus on making the latter’s vision of creating holistic accessories and garments for its community of customers.
Puneet Mangla, founder of Perona, remarked on the partnership by saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Digidarts to bring our vision of premium, timeless fashion to a broader audience. Their expertise in performance marketing aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and innovation. Together, we are poised to elevate the brand and showcase its unparalleled value proposition to audiences aligned to our global vision.”
Siddhartha Vanvani, CEO of Digidarts, weighed in on the collaboration by saying, “Perona is bringing the leather subculture back to the limelight with a unique contemporary and minimalist blend. With our performance-driven bullsEye expertise, we strive to cement them as leaders in their domain.”
The partnership will redefine the fashion landscape in India, with Digidarts spearheading the digital marketing efforts with its signature BullsEye performance marketing solutions. The entire effort will be driven by incorporating advanced marketing funnels and its products — Dartboard and Decisionboard.ai and will aim to expand Perona’s global footprint with a robust performance-driven strategy.
Founded by Puneet and Shruti Mangla, Perona's journey began in 2018 with a vision to create premium designs that stand out as the epitome of fine Indian artisanal craftsmanship.