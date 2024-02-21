Digidarts wins the digital mandate for HomeSharp

By deploying innovative marketing funnels and leveraging strategic, data-driven targeting, Digidarts is set to broaden HomeSharp's reach to the most relevant consumers. Yazad R. Irani, the founder of HomeSharp, remarks, “Our partnership with Digidarts is rooted in a mutual commitment to precision and excellence. As we set out to redefine the luxury real estate sector, Digidarts' expertise in engaging with discerning consumers resonates deeply with our ambition to not just meet but surpass the expectations of Mumbai's discerning homebuyers. This collaboration is more than just strategic alignment; it represents our shared vision of seamlessly translating the aspirational dreams of Mumbai's elite into tangible realities. Together, we're not just making connections; we're crafting legacies.”