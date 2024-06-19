Digit Insurance unveils "That’s it!” campaign with Virat Kohli, highlighting easy insurance claims

"Digit customers most often are delightfully shocked when they experience simplicity and smoothness during our insurance claims submission process. For the campaign, we focused particularly on the aspect of turning doubt to delight that our customers experience with us. Over the years, we have really gone that extra mile to simplify our processes through innovative tech-backed processes. Contrary to the doubt customers have of claims filing being complex, there is very little our customers have to do, and that really delights them, making them go "THAT'S IT?" when they experience our services," said Tanya Marwah, head of marketing and corporate communications, Digit Insurance.