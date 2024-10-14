Digit Life Insurance announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (Digit Life Insurance), a digital life insurer, announced Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. The "That's It" campaign extends to life insurance, with Kohli highlighting Digit Life Insurance’s simplified, easy-to-understand, tech-enabled offerings in India. Virat Kohli is also the brand ambassador of Go Digit General Insurance and is among one of the investors in the general insurance company.

The scene of the first ad opens to the backdrop of a children’s salon where the character of Virat Kohli (playing the role of a chachu) is waiting for his niece’s (played by Mishka Gambhir) haircut to be completed. On being questioned by a parent on where he has purchased his life insurance from, the entire scene comes to a screeching halt in slow motion with his niece trying to stop Virat from breaking into his usual demeanour. Virat then gives a smile and breaks into the famous shoulder step from the viral “Do the Digit Digit” musical he did for Digit General Insurance two years ago.

The entire room then turns into a groovy environment with everyone joining Virat in doing the “Do the Digit” dance with him. Virat then reveals how Life Insurance now means Digit Life Insurance, revealing Digit’s entry into the life insurance segment. The first campaign focuses on clear messaging informing the consumers about Digit Group’s foray into life insurance business and how Indians can now rely on simplified products for their life insurance needs.

Speaking about the ad campaign, Virat Kohli, brand ambassador, Digit Life Insurance, said, “Digit General Insurance since inception has been focused on simplifying general insurance for Indians. I am genuinely happy to see that Digit Group is now extending this new-age wave to life insurance as well. I am eager to see how Digit Life Insurance will transform this landscape for Indians and am thrilled to be part of this journey as the brand ambassador.”

Elaborating on the concept behind Digit Life Insurance’s launch campaign, a marketing spokesperson of Digit Life Insurance said, "Through the "That's It!" campaign, we wanted to transform the way we communicate the happiness of buying life insurance in one's life. Rather than focusing on the aspect of what happens when someone is not in your life, we wanted to showcase the celebration of life that takes place when someone protects their loved ones through life insurance. Digit aims to be the default choice for life insurance for customers and "That's It!" showcases that obvious choice that Virat Kohli is communicating through the first ad campaign.”

The launch campaign will be showcased across digital media channels like YouTube, Meta and other social media platforms; with targeted ads on OTT media platforms, helping the brand create curiosity about its range of offerings.