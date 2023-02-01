Digital agency DEPT® kicks off India expansion with Tekno Point

“India holds enormous potential as a domestic market and is host to a truly world-class talent pool. Our culture is ‘big enough to cope, small enough to care’, and we felt that same connection with Tekno Point when working together on several European and US clients,” said Dimi Albers, CEO of DEPT®. “With growing global demand for Adobe DX capabilities, Tekno Point is ideally placed to help us pioneer with Adobe technology, and we’re excited to grow their business into a global service offering.”