Digital Native duo Sonya and Navneet Sahni, launch Pomelo Digital

Former founders of iStrat, which is now a part of The Publicis Groupe.
Partners Sonya Sahni and Navneet Sahni, former founders of iStrat have launched a new digital branding agency – Pomelo Digital. The new firm believes in building and optimizing the brand equity of products and corporate organizations in the digital-space through Digital Marketing, Digital Consulting & Employer Branding as key drivers.
Sonya Sahni, CEO Pomelo Digital said, “We are building our agency on data, technology & capabilities in marketing automation. With fragmented digital channels, the clients today are looking at performance powered by Artificial Intelligence”.
Digital channels have been steadily evolving to provide new and exciting opportunities for brands to engage with target consumers, internal as well as external. Pomelo Digital helps brands to act, create movements, start a cascade effect, made possible by momentum-driven strategies, backed by data, insights and strategically lead creative solutions.
Navneet Sahni said, “We have got a great response from our past associations with clients and employees. We will look forward to an opportunity to be able to build value for both while staying true to our values and DNA”
The Leadership team comprises Sonya Sahni as the Director, on Strategy & Client Relationship, Navneet Sahni as Director steering the technology teams at Pomelo, Madhurima Purukasthaya as VP, managing client relationships. Pomelo will also be advised by industry leaders like Ratna Pandey on Employer Branding, Bhavna Sood on corporate brand building & content creation and Ullas Chopra on creative disruption.
In a short span of launch, Pomelo has had prolific engagements with Freecharge, Sannam S4, Prasuk Organics and Kalgidhar Trust.