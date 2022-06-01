Digital Refresh Network bags the creative mandate for Medanta Group of hospitals

Commenting on the association, Harish Aswani, AVP Digital Marketing & Ecommerce, Medanta says, “Our association with the team at Digital Refresh Networks is sure to help us organise and scale our digital content ecosystem. For a healthcare brand, content plays a key role not only in driving salience and credibility for the brand, but also drive business growth. We look forward to creating some relevant and meaningful content at scale.

Sumanta Ray, chief marketing & growth officer, Medanta says, “The brand Medanta, is all set for expansion, across multiple sectors across healthcare and DRN coming in at this point allows us to scale marketing initiatives across all these verticals. I welcome team DRN to the Medanta ecosystem and hope to build a strong engagement by bringing out the core values to the fore”