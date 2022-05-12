Digital Refresh Network bags the social creative media mandate for Sunstone

Digital Refresh Networks is all set to offer its integrated creative and digital marketing solutions to Sunstone.
One of the fastest growing integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company, Digital Refresh Networks, wins the digital mandate for Sunstone. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Mumbai team. The mandate includes the overall planning and creative requirements across digital and also priming up the e-commerce presence of the brand. With an experience of a decade in the digital marketing industry, Digital Refresh Networks has worked with some of the leading brands and businesses across FMCG, consumer goods, automobile, E-commerce, Lifestyle, Health, and other sectors.
Commenting on the association, Alekhya Chakravarty, head of marketing, Sunstone says, “Our association with the team at Digital Refresh Networks is sure to help us organise and scale our digital content ecosystem. In today’s world, having a holistic digital presence is highly crucial in order to not only boost the brand’s footprint across digital, but also drive business growth for each category. We look forward to DRN’s ability to think content in every possible form across channels that delivers brand building as well as on business growth”
Barin Mukherjee, co-founder & CEO, Digital Refresh Networks says, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Sunstone. With our expertise in understanding content across channels/ formats and regions, would be great value to deliver on building Sunstone as a strong engage in brand enhance the visibility of the institution.”