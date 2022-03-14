Digital Refresh Networks bags Mukharochak's digital mandate

The agency will oversee planning and delivering website development, social media and Google ads.
Digital Refresh Networks, an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company, has won the digital mandate for Mukharochak Snacks. The account will be handled by their Kolkata team. The tasks taken by the Digital Refresh Networks team are website development, social media, and Google ads.
Speaking about the association, Barin Mukherjee, co-founder, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks says, "Mukharochak has been a part of Bengal's legacy for decades now. Not only that, but it has also been an integral part of our childhoods. Which is why it fills us with joy more to enhance their digital presence across content communities and commerce. The partnership is almost personal. We are truly honored to bag this mandate and look forward to a long-term partnership with them".
When talking about this partnership, Pratik Chandra, business head of Mukharochak states, "We, as a brand, are extremely happy to be working with an agency that needs no introduction and is always committed to doing great work. We know that with their efforts, ideas and execution, our brand will grow from strength to strength. We are extremely relieved to have the digital representation of our brand taken care of by an agency that is known to all as efficient and highly creative”.