Digital Refresh Networks bags the digital mandate for Kisan Konnect

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company bags the digital mandate for Kisan Konnect. The brand is a farmer producer company that has an integrated farming system, which brings the goodness of fresh, hygienic fruits and vegetables, sourced locally from over 500+ farms. The brand stands true to its concept and safely delivers the fresh produce from the farms to your doorstep, at fair prices. The organisation will be offering a digitally driven holistic approach right from planning, content, creative making, influencer marketing among other leading services not just for the brand but also for the on-going campaign “Aam Mahotsav”. One of the biggest Mango festivals in the country that aims to offer different varieties of Mango with flavourful taste at an affordable price.