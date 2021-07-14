Digital Refresh Networks bags the digital mandate for Mia by Tanishq, Motherhood IVF and iKOUNSELLOR

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be in charge of delivering SEO management, Content, Social Media and Performance Marketing for the brands. The role would be to enhance the brand awareness and eventually the brands overall growth and revenue. The team of experts at Digital Refresh Networks have been successfully working with some of the renowned brands from the healthcare, technology, lifestyle, consumer and education industry, to name a few. With their overall experience in the domain of digital marketing, the agency is confident to deliver a well strategized plan for the brands won.