Digitas India and Cultos announce partnership based around tokenization

Digitas India, the Marketing and Technology services brand of Publicis Groupe, and Cultos, the platform that enables brands to bring their marketing programs to web3 are pleased to announce a joint partnership. The partnership allows Digitas India to continue driving innovative brand and consumer engagement by utilizing the Cultos platform.
Cultos, known for driving innovation and success for global clients such as MGA Entertainment and the San Antonio Spurs is equally pleased to partner with Digitas India.
“We are eager to partner with Digitas India, especially as we expand our web3 rewards globally and assist brands and creators in staying true to their local heritage. Digitas’ expertise in applying technology to solve marketing challenges and building great consumer experiences makes them a great partner for Cultos," said Andrew Yang, CEO of Cultos.
Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India shared, “Brands continue to experiment with many new age technologies, amidst the debate about adoption cycles. We feel it is also important to ﬁnd the most appropriate use cases, while experimenting with new age technologies. With Cultos, we see an opportunity to build Loyalty Solutions leveraging virtual assets that is easily accessible and transferable. It also enables us get ﬁrst-party data and insights.”
The Digitas India and Cultos partnership is a pioneering step towards providing clients with innovative solutions that enhance their businesses growth and success. Both companies are looking forward to a long-term partnership and are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring.